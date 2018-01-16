‘Baby’ Moshe Holtzberg, survivor of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, arrives in Mumbai

26/11 survivor Moshe arrives in Mumbai. Photo: Oren Rosenfeld 26/11 survivor Moshe arrives in Mumbai. Photo: Oren Rosenfeld

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks survivor Moshe Holtzberg has arrived in the city for the first time since 2008, when he lost both his parents – Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and Rivka Holtzberg – at Chabad House, South Mumbai. Now 11, Moshe was not even two at the time of the attack and was saved by his nanny.

Moshe arrived this morning from Tel Aviv and landed at the Mumbai airport at around 8.15 am. During his visit, Moshe will unveil a ‘live memorial’ for the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at Chabad House. The 11-year-old is also keen on visiting the Taj and the Gateway of India. “He is returning to the house where his mother last kissed him, his father last hugged him. It would be a very emotional homecoming for him and we can only care for his well-being,” Rabbi Kozlovsky said.

Moshe’s grandparents, nanny Sandra Samuels, and a psychologist are travelling to India along with him.

