B S Yeddyurappa resigns: Victory of democracy against dictatorial politics, states Oppn, Sena

Congress workers celebrate in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Congress workers celebrate in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

BJP ALLY Shiv Sena and Opposition parties in the state on Saturday came together to describe the developments in Karnataka as the “victory of democracy against the dictatorial politics” of the ruling party. The remarks came after the three-day-old BJP government in Karnataka collapsed as Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa quit minutes before he was to face a floor test to prove his majority in the hung Assembly. Later in the day, the JD(S)-Congress combine was invited by the Governor to form the government.

Accusing BJP of misusing power, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Yeddyurappa’s resignation is the start of the end of “dictatorship and high-handedness”. “Misuse of power and horse trading was evident as BJP staked claim without having adequate numbers,” he added. Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam, meanwhile, courted controversy for equating the loyalty of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to that of dog. Referring to Vala’s decision to first invite Yeddyurappa to form the government even as Congress-JD(S) post-poll alliance established the majority mark, he said it reflected the deep prejudice towards the BJP. “Vajubhai Vala has established a new standard of loyalty by inviting Yeddyurappa to form the government. Now perhaps everyone in the country will name his dog Vajubhai Vala,” he said.

Faced with criticism, later in the day, Nirupam said: “It was not to insult the Governor. I gave the example as dogs are known for their loyalty. So, it was said in that context.” The state Congress leadership, meanwhile, took the lead to reassure that the same model would be replicated in the Maharashtra polls next year. State party president Ashok Chavan said, “We are glad to note that Congress-JD(S) members have defeated the power, arrogance and money play of the BJP.”

“Right moves, right planning and a proper strategy have helped. BJP did everything to subvert the Constitution, but the Supreme Court stopped it in its tracks,” he added.

Former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said it was neither a defeat for the BJP nor a victory for the Congress. “It was victory for our democracy. The credit for it goes to the Supreme Court, which did not allow subversion of the Constitution.” Maintaining that the development will have an impact across country, Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said that misuse of power by BJP has led to public anger and this would be reflected in successive elections.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar went on to demand the resignation of the Karnakata Governor. “The Governor of Karnataka should keep the prestige of his post intact. He, too, has dealt a blow to democracy, and therefore he should resign,” he said.

“In the absence of majority, BJP should not have taken the decision to form the government in Karnataka. By taking such a decision, BJP has caused big setback to the democratic system of the country,” he added. While congratulating the Congress and JD(S), Pawar said: “Rahul Gandhi and Congress fought for rights of democracy… All members of Congress and JD(S) should be appreciated for taking a tough stand and not being lured by money and power.”

A senior MNS leader, requesting anonymity, said: “If we look at the last four years, it was BJP all the way both at the Centre and the state. The Karnataka polls have given a fractured mandate, thus, reviving hopes of smaller parties. The importance of JD(S) has shown that regional parties cannot be dismissed.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App