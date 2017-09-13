B cabins: Relics of a bygone era

A boundary wall stands at the spot where a ‘B cabin’ was once situated, near Thane railway station. Express A boundary wall stands at the spot where a ‘B cabin’ was once situated, near Thane railway station. Express

SEVERAL RELICS of the railways’ erstwhile operations show up in corners of the city’s large railway network, like a milestone on the Central Railway (CR) line with ‘GIPR’, referring to the Great Indian Peninsular Railway, written on it. Another testament to how the railways functioned in the bygone era are the ‘B cabins’ found on railway stations like Thane, Ambernath and Bhayander. The ‘B cabins’ were part of a manual system of operating railway tracks — against the automatic system used currently. From these cabins, operators would facilitate the diversion of trains from one track to another manually using a lever rod system.

“Earlier, there used to be several cabins across the railway network to help trains change tracks. Normally, two-three operators would be in these cabins and manually facilitate the diversion of trains along the desired track with the help of levers. There were ‘A cabins’, ‘B cabins’ and, on some stations, ‘C cabins’, from which the operators worked. It has been nearly two decades since that system was replaced by the current system,” said a CR official.

“Currently, the railways use the Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) system, which works through electrical circuitry and does not require a human operator. An approaching train sets its own route automatically, thereby ensuring there is no problem. Given the high volume of train traffic, the manual system won’t be effective anymore,” said another official.

While the cabins are not functional anymore, at several places like Thane West, the structure stood for another decade before it was dismantled. “Normally, ‘A cabins’ would be farther on the railway tracks from the station while ‘B cabins’ were near the station. For this reason, the area around Thane railway station to its west that connects Gokhale Road came to be known as ‘B cabin’,” said a railway official.

Suresh Morkariya, a septuagenarian, has a general store on the ‘B cabin’ road. He remembers the cabin. “There would be two-three people operating from the ground-plus-one structure. There would be a public toilet near the cabin. A lot of people would peep in to see how they operated the railway tracks. I think nearly 20 years back, they switched to the automatic system,” said Morkariya.

A cobbler operating on the same street said, “Even after they stopped using the cabin, the structure was there for a long time. I heard anti-social elements started meeting there after which they demolished it. Later, they built a boundary wall to stop people from going on to the tracks. It was because of that cabin the entire area came to be known as the ‘B cabin’ area.”

A railway official said, “If you go to railway sections that do not see much traffic like the Bhivpuri-Karjat section, you may still find cabins from where the tracks are diverted manually. In Mumbai, however, you will not find a single cabin now. All you will find are cabin roads, be it Thane, Ambernath or Bhayander as a memory of the days when things were still operated manually.”

