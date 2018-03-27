Ayodhya dispute: Make law to build temple, court ruling not acceptable, says Togadia

‘Parliament should ensure that only Ram temple comes up at the site, and not Babri Masjid,’ said Togadia. (Express) ‘Parliament should ensure that only Ram temple comes up at the site, and not Babri Masjid,’ said Togadia. (Express)

VHP leader Pravin Togadia on Monday said the Centre should make a law for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya because a court verdict will not be in the interest of Hindus.

He said if a court ruling comes, “it will not be in the interest of Hindus. This is because only 1,100 metres of land will be available for construction of a Ram temple, while 66 acres will be available for the construction of Babri Masjid,” Togadia said at a press conference in the city.

He claimed that no one in the country wants to see a Babri Masjid coming up on such a vast area in Ayodhya. “Parliament should pass a law which should ensure that only the Ram temple comes up at the site, and not Babri Masjid,” Togadia said.

Reminding the Prime Minister that he made a promise to build the Ram temple during the 2014 elections, Togadia said, “The Prime Minister should keep his promise by passing legislation in Parliament on the construction of the Ram temple…. When the BJP, which enjoys a majority in Parliament, can pass a GST law at midnight, why can’t a temple law be passed with the help of the majority vote?” he asked.

Togadia also said that the Gorakhpur and Phulpur election results —- where the BJP lost —- reflect the mood of Hindus who are upset with the government. “The BJP had never lost Gorakhpur even during its worst time. But the recent loss clearly reflects the fact that Hindus are losing patience and, therefore, the BJP and government should better learn lessons from it,” he said.

He said there was pressure on him to keep quiet but he had vowed to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya and would keep raising his voice till the mission is accomplished.

Asked whether a court ruling will be acceptable to him, he said he would prefer a legislative path, although he respected courts. “Parliament is the strong pillar of democracy and therefore want it to take initiative in making the law for constructing the temple.” He, however, refused to set a deadline for passing such a legislation, saying: “The (the government) can do it as early as possible or in a year.”

Togadia, who describes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his big brother, said he has not met him since 2005. “I had sought an audience (with him) but did not get it. Even five sants had met him to request him to make a law for construction of the Ram temple, but they had to return disappointed,” he said. He added that in Gujarat when no one knew Modi, he used to be the pillion rider as they moved around the state on a scooter. Calling himself a born farmer, Togadia said the government should waive loans of debt-ridden farmers who should get a realisation of 1.5 times the production cost of their crops.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App