Aviation firm director booked for not depositing employees’ PF

The director of an aviation firm in Lalbaug was booked by the police earlier this month for allegedly not depositing Rs 8 lakh deducted from the salaries of employees in Provident Fund (PF). The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation first began to probe Livewel Aviation, which is based in Lalbaug, in July after it noticed the firm had not deposited PF in the EPFO’s bank account.

Firms with more than 20 employees are required to deposit PF for each employee with the EPFO by the 15th of every month. The police said EPFO inspector Ramesh Kavi met the firm’s directors, examined the employees’ salary statements and calculated that the firm had not paid Rs 8.87 lakh in PF between January and August this year. The EPFO wrote to the firm’s director and CEO Manek Davar in October, asking him to settle the dues at the earliest, the police said. After the EPFO’s letters to Davar went unanswered, it registered a case of criminal breach of trust against him at the Kalachowkie police station on November 10.

Livewel Aviation, which employs more than 15,000 people in offices across Asia and Europe, provides services to several leading airlines in aircraft maintenance and eight airports globally, apart from providing boutique air travel services to corporates. Despite several attempts, queries to Davar’s office went unanswered.

An officer at the Kalachowkie police station said an explanation would be sought from the firm. “We will call the company’s director and ask him why he hasn’t deposited the money with the EPFO yet. We are also probing why the company’s internal accountants did not raise an alarm regarding this,” he said.

