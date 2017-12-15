Aviation authorities okay Metro 2B through airport funnel area

MMRDA Building in Mumbai (File) MMRDA Building in Mumbai (File)

A major roadblock in the way of the Metro 2B corridor may soon be removed, with the civil aviation authorities allowing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to construct the corridor in the Juhu airport funnel area.

“The civil aviation department has approved the design we submitted to them. They are likely to issue a letter soon and we are waiting for that. It has been cleared informally but the formal letter has to come,” said UPS Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The MMRDA had earlier written to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) seeking clearance to construct the metro line in the funnel area of the airport. They had proposed it to the civil aviation department, which has now cleared it. The 23.5-km Metro 2B corridor connecting DN Nagar-Bandra-Mankhurd will run along the Juhu aerodrome. To prevent any hindrance to flight operations, the MMRDA proposes to keep the height lower on the stretch near the airport.

“While the average height of the Metro along the entire corridor will be around 23 metre, it will be lowered to 16.76 metre in the airport funnel area. Lowering the height will pose some challenges. There will be more tension in the overhead wires due to the lowered height and more maintenance will be needed,” said a senior engineer working on the project.

The MMRDA has appointed Simplex Infrastructure to design and construct the first phase of the corridor, a 12-km stretch from DN Nagar to BKC, and will soon finalise the contractor for the second phase. According to officials, the work on the corridor is likely to begin by next month. “We will soon award the contract for construction and should be able to begin construction by the end of next month,” said the engineer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App