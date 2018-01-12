Autorickshaw driver suffers heart attack in moving vehicle, dies

A 40-year-old autorickshaw driver in Ulhasnagar died on Wednesday after having suffered a heart attack while driving. The moving vehicle crashed into a shop but no injuries were reported. Gopal Gurunani, a resident of Ulhasnagar transit camp, had been driving an autorickshaw for the past 20 years, police said. “He used to ferry children to New Era school in Ulhasnagar and then go for private customers,” said a family friend and Gurunani’s neighbour.

On Wednesday, he dropped children to school and went about ferrying customers, the police said. “In the afternoon, he picked up the children and after dropping the last child, he took a five minute break on the road. As soon as he re-started the auto-rickshaw, he slumped forward and lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a shop’s wall on the opposite side of the road,” an inspector from Ulhasnagar police station said.

Gurunani, who stayed with his wife and two children, was taken to Central Civil Hospital where he was declared dead before arrival, police said. “He suffered a heart attack and collapsed. By the time he was brought in, he died,” the inspector said.

