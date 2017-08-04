Autorickshaw driver arrested for ‘molesting’ differently abled teen

Representational purpose, Representational purpose,

An autorickshaw driver was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a differently-abled teenager in his vehicle in Andheri West last month. According to the police, the incident took place on July 13, when the 15-year-old girl, who is unable to walk or speak, hurt herself after a fall at home. The police said the girl’s mother hailed an autorickshaw and headed to a hospital in Four Bungalows. “It was 10.30 pm by the time they reached the hospital so, the mother left her daughter in the autorickshaw and went inside to check if there was a doctor on call,” said Inspector G G Patil of Versova police station.

Patil said while the mother was gone, the driver molested the girl. “When the mother returned, she found her daughter crying but she assumed that was because she had a fall at home earlier,” said Patil. They then returned home.

The next day, the police said, when they set out to go to the hospital once more, the girl became agitated when she spotted the same autorickshaw passing by near their building. But she was unable to communicate the reason for her agitation.

Patil said, later in the day, when they returned home, the girl wrote a note in English describing what the autorickshaw driver had done to her.

However, said the police, the family was hit by a personal tragedy soon after, as the woman’s mother and mother-in-law passed away in quick succession. “As they were in grief, they did not approach the police,” said Patil.

On Monday, the woman and her daughter went to D N Nagar police station with the intention of filing a complaint. “A meeting of the local women’s committee was going on there and a social worker asked them what their trouble was. She then brought them to Versova police station to file the complaint,” Patil said.

The police first checked CCTV footage from the building to find out the licence number of the autorickshaw driver and then, detained him at his home.

“Our first priority was to counsel the girl, who was very disturbed,” said Patil. The autorickshaw driver was brought to the police station for the girl to identify him. “When the girl spotted him, she became very agitated and began to gesture at him,” said Patil.

The autorickshaw driver has been booked for molestation under the Indian Penal Code and sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police said.

