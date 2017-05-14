Auto rickshaw app to be ready by next month, state tells Bombay HC

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The state recently informed the Bombay High Court that its web-based application for receiving grievances of commuters traveling by auto rickshaws would be ready by next month. A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai was hearing a petition filed by the Bhiwandi City Rickshaw-Taxi Chalak Malak Sangathan, along with other auto and taxi unions.

The unions had mainly challenged the norm of a speaking knowledge of Marathi to apply for driver permits. While setting aside such a requirement, the court had asked the state to have a proper grievance redressal mechanism.

On May 4, the government pleader, Manish Pabale, informed the court that such an online mechanism would be ready within a month and the state was looking to develop an android application as well.

