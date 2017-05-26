Auto driver killed over stolen cellphone

An autorickshaw driver was beaten to death in Saki Naka by two men on Thursday morning for allegedly stealing a cellphone belonging to one of them. The incident took place at Jari Mari where one of the accused, an autorickshaw driver named Danish Shaikh (22), was sleeping in the open. The deceased, Amarkumar Gupta (24), had gone there in the early hours on Thursday to drop a passenger.

“He spotted Shaikh sleeping and allegedly took away his cellphone. But Shaikh woke up and confronted Gupta,” said Avinash Dharmadhikari, senior inspector, Saki Naka police station.

The police said when Gupta denied stealing the phone, Shaikh took him inside a slum where another autorickshaw driver Firoz Shaikh (37) was sleeping. Both men assaulted Gupta, who managed to escape and drive away in his vehicle.

“The accused looked for Gupta for two hours and finally found him in Kurla at 9 am,” said Dharmadhikari. Gupta, the police said, told the men that he had hidden the phone near Mithi river. According to police, the accused took him there and kicked and punched him and recorded his confession on their cellphones.

“When he collapsed after the assault, the men fled,” said Dharmadhikari. The police were soon informed about a man lying motionless near the river. Gupta was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead upon admission.

Dharmadhikari added that several witnesses came forward to say that they had seen Gupta being attacked by the men. “Once we found the identity of the first man, we also found the other accused.” he said.

