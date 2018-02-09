Auto driver held for ‘raping’ 17-year-old girl

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old autorickshaw driver in Badlapur. The man, who had allegedly promised to marry her and then raped her multiple times, has been arrested.

According to Badlapur police, the girl is a resident of Badlapur (west), and she lodged a complaint on Thursday morning. “The accused, identified as Latesh, lived nearby and he had allegedly promised to marry the girl. However, he used to take her to the forested area outside Badlapur and rape her,” an officer said. After the minor’s family confronted the accused about their alleged affair, which he denied, an FIR was registered, police said.

“We have arrested him and booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as under sections of the Indian Penal Code,” the officer said.

