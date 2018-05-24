Aurangabad violence: Probe into video finds policemen not guilty, says IG

On May 11, a mob armed with sharp weapons, stones and petrol bombs had attacked a few persons in Motikaranja area. (Aurangabad CP Milind Bharambe) On May 11, a mob armed with sharp weapons, stones and petrol bombs had attacked a few persons in Motikaranja area. (Aurangabad CP Milind Bharambe)

AN INQUIRY into a video showing policemen allegedly turning a blind eye to rioters during the recent communal violence in Aurangabad has not found the personnel guilty, said Inspector General of Police Milind Bharambe, who holds the additional charge of Aurangabad police commissioner.

“Policemen seen in the video are from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF)… they do not have any local contacts. Their movement was in search of families trapped during the riots. After concerned people showed the destination, they (policemen) were thanked and bid goodbye.

You cannot blame the armed SRPF battalion… It is wrong to say that police were involved in the riots. Several policemen were injured on duty…,” Bharambe told The Indian Express.

The nine-minute video was recorded by a local resident in the riot-affected Navabpura area in the early hours of May 12. The video starts with a policeman shaking hands with a man, followed by a group of about 10 policemen walking down a lane. Soon after the last policeman leaves the frame, some youths behind him pelt stones on vehicles parked on the roadside and set these on fire. No policeman is seen returning to the spot to take action against the rioters. The police probe, meanwhile, has confirmed that among those who set vehicles on fire included Shiv Sena corporator Rajendra Janjal. “Janjal has been arrested on charges of rioting,” said Bharambe.

“Police personnel were spread across riot-affected areas. Though we do not have a video, our policemen have said that they even shook hands with Muslims. It was not that the police favoured any particular community. Action is being taken as per law against members of both communities found involved in the riots,” said a police officer.

Around 11 pm on May 11, a mob armed with sharp weapons, stones and petrol bombs had attacked a few persons in Motikaranja area. The violence later spread to the surrounding areas of Rajabazar, Shahganj, Navabpur, Saraf Bazaar and all marketplaces in old Aurangabad.

A 72-year-old differently-abled man, Jaganlal Chaganlal Bansile, was charred to death after a mob threw petrol bombs at a house in Shahganj around 2.30 am on May 12. As police resorted to lathicharge and fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to control the situation, a bullet hit 17-year-old Mohammed Abdul Haris Kadri, causing his death. SRPF personnel were also deployed in the riot-hit areas.

The Aurangabad police has so far arrested over 70 people for their alleged involvement in the riots. They included Shiv Sena corporator Janjal, Sena activist Lakshminarayan Bakaria alias Lachhu Pailwan and AIMIM corporator Feroz Moiuddin Khan.

