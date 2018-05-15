Aurangabad riots: Shiv Sena says clashes were pre-planned

“Looking at the crime ratio in the state, it appears that law and order have been externed. At the time of the Koregoan-Bhima violence, the state government was in deep slumber. The police did not open fire. But, in Aurangabad, the police fired even in the absence of a police commissioner. This is also a mystery,” the Sena said. “Looking at the crime ratio in the state, it appears that law and order have been externed. At the time of the Koregoan-Bhima violence, the state government was in deep slumber. The police did not open fire. But, in Aurangabad, the police fired even in the absence of a police commissioner. This is also a mystery,” the Sena said.

SLAMMING Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the recent communal clashes in Aurangabad, the Shiv Sena on Monday said the riots appeared to have been pre-planned and that law and order situation in the state has collapsed. In party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena termed the causes cited for the clashes as ridiculous.

“The rioters also attacked the police. It was pre-planned and the use of petrol bombs within 15 minutes clearly shows that preparations for the riots were made earlier,” the editorial stated.

It also claimed that the government chose to not appoint an Aurangabad police commissioner for several months despite it being an important city. “It is a failure of the Fadnavis-led Home Department that such a big and sensitive city didn’t get a police commissioner. Has Fadnavis decided not to appoint a police commissioner until it finds a pro-BJP officer? The police has no leadership, which is why it is directionless,” it added.

“Looking at the crime ratio in the state, it appears that law and order have been externed. At the time of the Koregoan-Bhima violence, the state government was in deep slumber. The police did not open fire. But, in Aurangabad, the police fired even in the absence of a police commissioner. This is also a mystery,” the Sena said.

The editorial stated that riots triggered on “trivial issues” had led to the damage of hundreds of crores worth of public property. “It is an evidence that shows the law and order has collapsed in the state. The Koregoan-Bhima clashes have damaged the state’s image. There are bloodstains of Ahmednagar murders on the walls of Mantralaya and Fadnavis says the situation is under control,” it added. It also called inquiry panels and high-level probes “meaningless”.

Follow The Indian Express Coverage on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018. For live coverage, live expert analysis and real-time interactive map, log on to IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App