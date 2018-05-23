Aurangabad: MLAs demand action against Shiv Sena workers

Muslim MLAs protest at Mantralaya on Tuesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Muslim MLAs protest at Mantralaya on Tuesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

MLAs from the Muslim community on Tuesday protested at the Mantralaya against the alleged involvement of Shiv Sena workers in the recent Aurangabad violence. The MLAs, cutting across party lines, alleged that they had come to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the morning, but the meeting did not happen.

Fadnavis, however, said: “The MLAs had not informed me about their visit to Mantralaya. I was not in Mantralaya office when they arrived. When I was informed about their visit, I conveyed they could visit me at night or tomorrow.”

SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi, Congress’ Amin Patel, Abdul Sattar, Aslam Shaikh and Malegaon Central MLA Asif Shaikh, as well as MIM’s Waris Pathan and Imtiyaz Jaleel, were among those who sat on the steps of Mantralaya.

“The delegation wanted to meet the CM and apprise him about the Auranagabd riots and the role played by Shiv Sena,” said Abu Azmi. The MLAs said they had video recordings of the riots which show that along with Sena leaders, some police officers had also instigated the riots.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App