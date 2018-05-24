Aurangabad: I filed complaints to solve water problem, not start communal clashes, says resident

Civic staff disconnecting an illegal water connection in Moti Karanja. (Express file) Civic staff disconnecting an illegal water connection in Moti Karanja. (Express file)

A Muslim resident of Moti Karanja in Aurangabad, whose complaints had led to the local civic body to remove some illegal water connections in his area, believes that the action did not lead to the May 11 communal riots. A dispute over disconnecting illegal water connections at Moti Karanja and Gandhi Nagar areas, including at a place of worship, is being probed as one of the possible reasons behind the violence.

Since the last one year, the youth had written to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Chief Minister’s Office and Prime Minister’s Office, pointing out the problems caused by illegal water connections.

The youth, on the condition of anonymity, said on Tuesday: “Illegal water connections are a major problem in Aurangabad. In my area too, we get water once in a week, while those having illegal water connections enjoy 24 hours of supply. So, I filed a complaint with the AMC about a year ago and also sought information under RTI Act regarding the action taken against such connections in the city.”

“As the local authorities ignored my complaints, I filed an online complaint with the PMO on October 25, 2017, seeking action against illegal water connections… and also mentioned how AMC officials were not taking the issue seriously. Then, I raised the issue before civic and district administration during Lokshahi Din (public hearing) in February, 2018.”

“Finally, the AMC took cognizance and disconnected some illegal water connections from the main express pipeline on May 10 and May 11. There was no violence when these connections were removed and so, I do not feel that this is the reason behind the riots… I feel sad the issue has got communal colour. I filed complaints to solve water problems and not start communal clashes,” he said.

Now, in the wake of the riots, AMC has stopped its drive against illegal water connections. A civic official said the drive cannot be started without police support. “Last year, when we had removed seven illegal water connections in same area, there was severe opposition from some locals. This time, following a complaint from a Moti Karajna resident, we took security cover from the police and disconnected around 20 illegal connections on the main express pipeline on May 10 and 11. There was no issue of disconnecting water connection of any particular community or religious place,” said an official with AMC’s water supply department.

However, police suspect that rumours of removal of illegal water connection of a religious place caused unrest and may have sparked communal clashes in Gandhinagar on May 11. Police force continues to be deployed around the Hanuman Temple in Gandhinagar. Also, the police are probing a clash following a dispute over the use of cellphones near Bright Garage in Gandhinagar. A few local youths have been arrested in the case on charges of attempt to murder.

Meanwhile, the water woes in the city are far from over. According to AMC officials, 1.26 lakh water connections in the city are registered while about 1.24 lakh are illegal.

Rajendra Datey Patil, who has filed a PIL before the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court over the issue, said: “AMC wants to give contract to a private company with political links for supplying water to the city. Privatisation of water supply is wrong and a costly affair… AMC has funds worth Rs 590 crore with which it should complete and run the water supply project on its own. But people with hidden interests, who want a private company to get the contract, are creating an artificial water scarcity situation.”

