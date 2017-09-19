August 29 deluge: From IMD to BEST, civic body blames all

On August 29, parts of Mumbai recorded as much as 315 mm of rainfall. Express On August 29, parts of Mumbai recorded as much as 315 mm of rainfall. Express

From inadequate warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to the BEST’s failure to remove defunct buses from waterlogged roads, the BMC’s disaster management department has prepared a report on lapses by various agencies in tackling the heavy downpour in the city on August 29 and the inundation that followed. Apart from ongoing inquiries into the Storm Water Drains department’s operations on the day of the flooding in the city, an internal report filed by the disaster management department has charted lapses by other agencies including, the IMD, BEST, traffic police, Reliance Energy and Central Railways as well as offered suggestions. The report has been submitted to Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, who has instructed Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal to compile all the suggestions in the consolidated report on the flooding, which will be integrated in the revised action plan.

Mehta said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s plan of action will be revised on the basis of the shortcomings and suggestions. “We will chart out an action plan and inform the agencies involved about the gaps and ask them to submit a report on how they intend to fill those gaps,” said Mehta. Since the flooding, the Disaster Management officials have blamed the IMD for failure of early warning, which could have helped them prepare for the heavy rainfall. Referring to the predictions as inaccurate, the report states that while the IMD had predicted that the city would receive extremely heavy rainfall in one or two locations, the city received 333 mm rain on August 29 and more than 200 mm was recorded at 26 locations in the city. “If the IMD’s warning had come earlier, standard operating procedures could have been initiated, which includes issuing warnings to people through SMS and posting rescue teams at dangerous spots,” said the report.

The report stated that IMD predictions are given for the entire north Konkan region which makes it difficult to figure out how much rain the city will get. “The IMD should give separate predictions for Mumbai and one representative from IMD should be present at the Disaster Management control room during extremely heavy rainfall for better coordination,” read a recommendation in the report. The document alleged that the Doppler Radar does not function properly many times during monsoon and suggested that IMD fix the problem. When contacted, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (Western Region), IMD said: “The demand for a separate forecast for Mumbai had come a few years back as well. But after explaining to a court it had said the existing arrangement is fine. Anyway, as part of our city forecast, we already issue separate forecasts for Mumbai. Also, we are connected 24X7 with BMC over hotlines. This is quite sufficient. If they have any issues it can be resolved over phone.” Speaking about the Doppler Radar, he added: “During the August 29 rain, it worked for more than four days without any break. It is a machine and there can be some issues. This can be resolved when we have a second radar.”

The disruption in train services due to waterlogging left the city paralysed, as thousands got stranded on trains and roads, unable to go home. The reason was attributed to sleepers (wooden planks) dumped in culverts near Parel station that had to be removed for the water to recede. The BMC’s internal report also pointed out poor communication between the Central Railway and the Disaster Cell as well as people stranded on trains. “The fire brigade rescued 250 people from 11 local trains and a mail express train. The CR also asked the BMC to make arrangements for stranded passengers who were later accommodated at a BMC school near Sion railway station,” the report said. “There is an established regular channel of communication between Railways and the BMC. During recent flooding also, GM CR, Divisional Railway Manager Mumbai, Additional DRM Mumbai, myself and others were constantly in touch with BMC officials and Fire Brigade as well,” said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, CR.

The faults of the transport and electric supply departments of BEST were included in the report. The report stated that BEST had informed the Disaster Cell about all traffic diversions at once, which made it difficult to inform the public. “BEST should prepare a plan to tow away buses stuck on the road in times of heavy rainfall to relieve traffic congestion and should provide free bus service to stranded people,” the report said.

Disaster management department officials said that owing to increasing water levels in certain areas, the BEST and Reliance Energy disconnected electricity supply without informing consumers which caused panic. The report says the Disaster Cell received lots of complaints of power cuts and BEST refused to take complaints beyond a point. “The BEST should mandatorily give intimation to the Disaster Cell before disconnecting power supply. Their control room should be operational for 24 hours and they can also set up a four digit helpline to address complaints.” Hanumant Gophane, public relations officer, BEST, said, “We have stuck to the disaster plan in place. In addition, we were also in touch with the BMC control room throughout the day of floods. It was our buses which helped stranded commuters reach home. We did the best to manage the situation.”

For Reliance, the report recommended that the Reliance Energy’s control room should inform the Disaster Cell before disconnecting power supply, prepare guidelines of informing people in advance, and raise height of electric substations. On August 29, Reliance Energy had switched off some of its substations where water-logging had been reported. A spokesperson said, “To ensure safety of our customers, we switched off some of our substations where water had reached dangerous levels. Pumps were deployed to take out water from the substations.” Another official of Reliance Energy, on the condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express that after the floods of 2005, the heights of substations had been raised, particularly in low-lying areas. However, in case of heavy rains, substations are switched off to avoid electrocution.

The report finally cited lack of communication with the traffic police as one of the many shortcomings on the day of the floods and alleged that despite the Disaster Cell’s request, no one from the traffic police came to the control room to help. “We had requested that a senior official from traffic police should come to the control room but no one came. It became difficult to inform people about traffic updates and detailed information about traffic congestion in areas like Kalanagar and Vakola could not be obtained in time. They should depute an official during disasters for better coordination,” the report read. Despite several attempts, Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (traffic) could not be reached for a comment.

Apart from addressing gaps with other agencies, Mehta has ordered two inquiries on the SWD department. One is looking into the functioning of Britannia pumping station and reasons why the water accumulated at Hindmata and Gandhi Market took several hours to recede even though all pumping stations were functional. The other one focuses on the death of Dr Deepak Amrapurkar.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App