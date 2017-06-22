Audiometry department at BYL Nair hospital awaits funds

Firebrigades parked outside the hospital at the time of fire. Firebrigades parked outside the hospital at the time of fire.

A month after the audiometry department at the BYL Nair hospital was gutted in a fire, the hospital authorities are slowly piecing it together. However, it may take at least six months for the facility to start functioning again.

The audiometry department is being refurnished at the moment. “The architectural plan is in its place and we are now awaiting for funds to be sanctioned. There is a protocol that we need to follow in the case of unexpected procurement of funds like these and we are presently in the midst of a process of seeking permissions from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), accounts department of BYL Nair Charitable hospital and our superiors,” added a senior doctor at the hospital. It will take an estimated duration of at least six months for the refurnishing of the audiometry department.

Meanwhile, patients are being referred to the hospital’s sister centers Sion Hospital, KEM and AIIPMR audiometry centre at Haji Ali.

“Nair Hospital was our backbone for audiology. We are under-staffed to cater to the sudden influx of patients. We have only one audiologist here and it’s impossible for one to perform all the tasks like taking an audiogram, and giving speech therapy, single handedly,” said a senior doctor at KEM’s ENT Department.

“There is a long waiting-list and in such a situation a patient suffers the most owing to the inconvenience and delay,” the senior doctor added.

The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) said they are willing to help BYL Nair Hospital in whichever way possible. “We haven’t received any written request from the BYL Nair Hospital yet. But if we do, we’ll be happy to take it up to the Association of Medical Consultants Trust Board to see if any relief fund can be arranged for,” said Smita Sharma, the President of AMC.

A short circuit caused major fire in the building housing the medical college on the premises of the civic-run BYL Nair Charitable Hospital on May 4, 2017. The fire broke out on the first floor causing a massive damage to the audiometry department. It started at around 1.15 pm and was doused by 3.40 pm. No casualties were reported and the authorities claimed all medical documents were safe. However, the equipment costing Rs 1.5 crore, whose current market value is estimated to be Rs 3 crore; was gutted.

“We had equipment used for hearing impairment diagnosis and an audiometer. The equipment was painstakingly gathered since years and a few were received as donations too, all of which were gutted in the blaze,” said a doctor from Nair hospital.

