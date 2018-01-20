Auction of enemy properties face legal hurdle

The government’s plan to raise about Rs 1 lakh crore from auction of enemy properties in India may hit a legal hurdle as at least three cases have been filed in courts challenging the validity of the new law which prohibits Indian citizens who are legal heirs of enemies from inheriting enemy property and also divests the rights of all purchaser of enemy property.

The Custodian of Enemy Property for India, an office instituted under the central government, in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by The Indian Express said two legal heirs of enemies have challenged the validity of the new law. Apart from this, in one case a purchaser of enemy property has challenged the modified law in court, which has retrospectively taken away all the rights of a buyer who has bought an enemy property in India. The Custodian of Enemy Property, in its response to the RTI, however, did not disclose the details of the persons who have moved court against the new law.

The Enemy Property Act was enacted in 1968, after the Indo-Pak War of 1965. It regulates properties in India belonging to persons of enemy nations and lists the powers of the Custodian of Enemy Property. Last year in March, Parliament passed a Bill, amending the 49-year-old Enemy Property Act, making the Custodian the owner of enemy property retrospectively from 1968.

The new law prohibits legal heirs of enemies from inheriting enemy property. The law also voids the legal sales undertaken by enemies of such properties since 1968. This means that a person who may have bought an enemy property in good faith when such sale was legal, now stands to lose the property. The new law also empowers the government to sell enemy properties.

According to the Custodian of Enemy Property, there are 9,280 identified enemy properties in the country belonging to 1,143 Pakistani nationals and 126 enemy properties of Chinese nationals. Out of this, Maharashtra has 48 enemy properties belonging to Pakistani nationals spread over 17.43 lakh sq ft valued at Rs 571.29 crore. The government in financial year 2016-17, according to the data, received a revenue of Rs 13.32 lakh from the 48 properties in Maharashtra. Apart from this, the state also has one enemy property belonging to a Chinese national.

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of enemy properties of Pakistani nationals at 4,991, followed by West Bengal at 2,735 and Delhi with 487. The value of these properties in the three states are Rs 82,441 crore, Rs 878.25 crore and Rs 816.90 crore, respectively.

