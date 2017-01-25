Attendance of corporators shows a decline

AMONG the various committees in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, records from the general body meetings indicate that the Shiv Sena has the best attendance record among the major political parties. While the ruling party has managed to maintain a high attendance in the ward committee meetings as well, at the other end of the spectrum, independent corporators have shown poor attendance in both meetings. However, attendance figures for all the major political parties have dropped between 2012 and 2016.

The general body, which usually meets three-five times a month, is the most important body of elected representatives in the BMC, the final authority on major policy decisions including the annual budget and even the Development Plan. In the attendance records compiled by Praja Foundation, the Shiv Sena has an average attendance of 84.5 per cent in the general body meetings while the BJP has 79 per cent. Between March 2012 and March 2016, however, the attendance of both parties dropped.

While the Sena’s attendance dropped from 91 per cent in 2012 to 81 per cent in 2016, for the BJP the figure dropped from 87 per cent to 73 per cent. While a drop in the attendance was common to all political parties, the difference was significant for the MNS and the Independent candidates. While the attendance of Independent candidates dropped from 69 per cent in 2012 to 63 per cent in 2016, the figure for MNS dropped from 84 per cent to 63 per cent in the same period. Samajwadi Party was the only one to maintain a consistent performance, with its attendance dropping by 1per cent over the period of four years.

In the general body, apart from the 74 corporators from the Shiv Sena, 30 are from the BJP, 51 from the Congress, 28 from the MNS, 13 from the NCP, eight from the SP and 14 other independent corporators. Other parties with fewer corporators include two from the Akhil Bhartiya Sena, one from the Bahujan Mahasangh, one from the RPI and one from the Bhartiya Shetkari Kamgar. Apart from the 227 elected representatives, there are five nominated corporators including two from the Shiv Sena and one each from BJP, MNS and Congress.

A similar trend was seen in the attendance figures for the ward committee meetings. The 17 ward committees deal with the local issues of 24 administrative wards. Each committee is headed by a corporator. Among the major parties, the NCP has the largest drop in the attendance figures — from 81 per cent in 2012 to 69 per cent last year. None of the 17 ward committee chairpersons have attended all the meetings. While many corporators have attended less than half of the meetings, some like Ujjwala Modak of BJP and Rahul Shewale of

Shiv Sena had only attended one meeting every year. Geeta Gawli, corporator from ABS, has not attended a single ward committee meeting in four years. The ward committees were formed in 2000 following the 74th Amendment in 1992 in order to ensure effective functioning of the democratic units of the municipality. In the BMC, the ward committees are allowed to grant approvals and financial sanction to works worth up to Rs 5 lakh.

Stressing on the importance of ward committee meetings, Milind Mhaske, project director of Praja Foundation, said the figures indicated a lack of participation from the corporators. “When compared to the number of complaints the BMC receives through various helpline numbers or the ward offices, there is an average of 30 per cent correlation to the issues taken up in the ward committee meetings. The corporators are the citizens’ voice and these meetings should be held once a week to ensure better interface between the citizens and the civic administration and better redressal of civic issues,” he said.