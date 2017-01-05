Atrocities Act invoked against suspended Thane jailor

The victim who had complained of sexual harassment by suspended Thane jailor Hiralal Jadhav has lodged a complaint under the Prevention of Atrocities Act with the local police. Jadhav is already facing an inquiry by a five-member committee set up by the State Government. The said inquiry is being carried out under various sections of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 and other relevant Acts.

The internal inquiry by the Prisons Department had indicted the jailor, who was suspended post the findings. “We found that he had sent text messages to the complainant at odd hours. In none is he seen seeking sexual favours but the messages are inappropriate in nature ,” said an official who did not wish to be named said.