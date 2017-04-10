ATMs in Pune run out of cash again

Although the new financial year is in its second week, a majority of ATM kiosks in Pune continue to run dry while citizens run from one kiosk to another to withdraw cash. On Saturday, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India S S Mundhra, who was visiting the city, had said that the cash crunch was temporary and was caused by issues such as financial year closing. He had added that such problems will soon go away.

However, citizens continue to suffer due to the cash crunch. The situation was bad at both public and private sector banks’ ATMs. Sonal Arora Das, a resident of Kondhwa, tried ATM kiosks in Kondhwa and Wakad. “I went out for a drive with my husband and since we needed cash, we decided to stop by an ATM. We must have stopped at minimum 7-8 private bank ATMs, including the top banks, but all of them were out of cash. Finally, I got cash at a cooperative bank. The worst part was that none of them had any signage to say there was no cash. We had to scrounge for cash with our two-year-old child who was with us in the car. He got irritable while we made the rounds of the ATMs. Imagine if it were an emergency?”

