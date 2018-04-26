Atleast 10 men get five-year jail for ‘plotting’ Mahesh Bhatt murder

Mahesh Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt

Ten men were convicted and two acquitted in connection to a plot to murder Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt, allegedly on instructions of gangster Ravi Pujari in 2014. The 10 men were sentenced to a five-year jail term after they had been found guilty under various charges, including criminal conspiracy and abetment to crime punishable with life imprisonment or death, and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Special Judge S M Bhosale acquitted all 12 men of charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. According to the prosecution, led by Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat, the men were arrested when they were preparing to attack Bhatt at his Khar office.

The police claimed that the attack was planned to spread terror in the Hindi film industry after one of the absconding accused was refused overseas distribution rights of a film. The men were, however, arrested before the plan could be executed.

Bhatt was among the nearly 40 witnesses who deposed in the case.

