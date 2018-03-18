At this monthly meet, avid readers come to swap books

‘Sip and Swap’ is conducted in a speed-dating format where individuals interact with one another for five minutes, during which they introduce themselves and their books. ‘Sip and Swap’ is conducted in a speed-dating format where individuals interact with one another for five minutes, during which they introduce themselves and their books.

On the last Sunday of every month, 30 to 100 people collect into a cozy cafe or a sizeable space to participate in ‘Sip and Swap’. There is but one rule — you must be accompanied by a book. Preferably English, with little wear and tear, and of the fiction or non-fiction persuasion. Conducted in a speed-dating format, individuals interact with one another for five minutes, during which they introduce themselves and their books. If both are interested, a book swap happens. If not, they move on, hoping to meet their match.

“The idea was to start a space where people come together to share their love for books and have a meaningful conversation. In an era where technology dominates our imaginations, ‘Sip and Swap’ offers bibliophiles a brief reprieve from the everyday humdrum,” says Priyesh Thakkar (24), organiser and the brain behind the event.

Neeraj Agarwal (47) agrees, “It really does feel like a place where sincere enthusiasts come to share their joy of reading.” Agarwal, who worked in human resources for 25 years, says some people even allow you to swap without receiving a book in return. “We have made a WhatsApp group to keep each other informed of our interests and desire for relevant titles.” To allow more people to experience ‘Sip and Swap’, the location of the event is changed each time. As a result, it also attracts people of diverse backgrounds, a characteristic much admired by Saurabh Mehta (25), a criminal lawyer based in South Mumbai. “My job does not permit me from partaking in normal interactions, so it’s been a fantastic way of making friends.”

Mehta is one of the group’s oldest members. “I had simply gone to meet my friend and was clueless about the event. It’s been nearly two years now, and I always return to it. You also get to meet many like-minded people to talk about specific authors or entire genres.”

Another interesting aspect of this event is it provides artistes like short-film director, Adhiraj Bose, and budding writer, Anjali Kirpalani, a platform to share their experiences. “These talks encourage members to become acquainted with self-doubts, fears and the actual process of the person’s work, before they achieved clarity in their personal or professional lives,” says Thakkar. Regular attendees of ‘Sip and Swap’ have seen positive, personal changes. Zeel Nagad (23), a commerce graduate turned aspiring creative writer from Dombivali, deems it an enjoyable and constructive way of whiling away one’s Sundays. An avid reader of romance novels, Nagad notes how she has expanded her scope of reading. “I feel more adventurous in my reading. Prisoner of Birth by Jeffery Archer was my first introduction to thrillers, and I’ve devoured many titles since.”

While others willingly part with their books, not all partings are happy ones. Nagda recalls a bittersweet moment when she parted with an old copy of Innocence: Her Fancy, His Fact by Mary Corelli. “I truly treasured this old copy, but I also wanted people to know just how good it was.”

