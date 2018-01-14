Chopper crash: At ONGC officer’s home: 6-yr-old daughter thinks ‘father injured, admitted in hospital’

The building where the chopper crash victim Pankaj Garg’s ,Deputy General Manager of ONGC lives. (Express photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) The building where the chopper crash victim Pankaj Garg’s ,Deputy General Manager of ONGC lives. (Express photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

AT THE residence of ONGC deputy general manager Pankaj Garg, neighbours and colleagues spent a sombre evening, waiting for the body to be brought home. Garg was among the seven on board the Pawan Hans helicopter that crashed in the Arabian Sea near Uttan, off the Mumbai coast, on Saturday morning.

“His six-year-old daughter believes her father is injured and has been admitted in hospital. She thinks her mother has gone to bring him home,” said L N Shetty, chairman of the housing society of Silver Square in suburban Kalina.

Garg is survived by wife Anjali and daughters Rashi (19) and Ojaswi (6).

As news of the tragedy trickled in by noon, family and friends gathered in the compound of the building. Friends remembered Garg as a fine gentleman and a hardworking man.

Joy Francis, secretary of the housing society, said, “Garg was a very nice man. He was not in the committee but he was still a very active member. He would participate and help us in everything we did. Recently we wanted to paint the buildings’ exteriors, and Garg, being an engineer, took the initiative.”

Friends said the Gargs had been living in the society right from its inception.

“For a brief period, Garg was transferred out of Maharashtra, nearly 10 year ago, but since then he has been staying here,” Francis said.

Residents of the building said Garg had left for work around 11 pm on Friday. “Anjali (Garg’s wife) got a call and the authorities asked her to reach the hospital,” Francis said. Rashi and Anjali were both at the hospital. The funeral is likely to take place on Sunday.

Shetty said, “Garg was very cooperative and dedicated to his work. I had met him in the building only two days ago, and asked him to become a committee member. He responded with laughter.”

Garg’s father is a resident of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, Anjali’s parents live in Varanasi.

