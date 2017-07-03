At octroi nakas, smaller teams now look after pending work, maintain records

Children play on the ground outside the now empty Dahisar octroi naka. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda) Children play on the ground outside the now empty Dahisar octroi naka. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

A day after octroi was abolished with the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), civic staff at the octroi collection nakas in the city spent the day clearing vehicles that had come on June 30 but had not been given the go-ahead. Officials from the assessment and collection department said they had pared down the teams of officials at every collection point, which will now clear pending work.

“Some of the vehicles that came before midnight on June 30 had some issues related to documents and payments. Since the octroi agents are not working any more, the vehicle owners and drivers are making all efforts, especially for payments, on their own. So, after documentation and payments, these vehicles are being allowed to proceed,” said an official from the department. The official added the department has now assigned only five security personnel for one shift at each octroi naka, a huge reduction.

“In all, there are three shifts at each octroi naka and five security personnel for each shift. This is a significant reduction from the large numbers deployed earlier, as there are no vehicles coming in now. The security personnel have been assigned for the safety of nakas and records,” said the official. Another senior official said the department staff has now been asked to maintain records, work on the audits and clear pending litigation.

“From Monday, the staff will start working on maintaining records and other tasks. All such work is expected to take at least six months,” said the official, adding that the process of absorbing the octroi staff into the department would start soon.

