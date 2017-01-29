At Mumbai rally, BJP steps up attack on Shiv Sena

Chief Minister of Maharastra Devendra Fadnavis (Source: File Photo) Chief Minister of Maharastra Devendra Fadnavis (Source: File Photo)

Two days after the Shiv Sena decided to have no pre-poll alliance with the BJP, the latter scaled up its attack. At an election rally in Goregaon in Mumbai’s suburbs. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Our differences with the Shiv Sena are not ideological. The fight is against their conduct.” “Rest assured, we will show them what is the BJP’s political might,” the chief minister said. Fadnavis cautioned the Sena not to undermine the political strength of the BJP whose development and transparency agenda, he said, will bring “political parivartan” in Mumbai.

“We are not hankering for power politics. It is just a means to bring transformation for emancipation of the poor, middle-class and deprived sections in Mumbai and Maharashtra,” the chief minister said.

While conceding that he tried his best to stitch an alliance for the BMC polls, the chief minister said, “Sena’s offer of 60 seats to the BJP was insulting and displayed their unwillingness for a pre-poll alliance.”

The BJP was willing to negotiate on seats, but what could not be compromised was the agenda of transparency and non-corruption, he said.

Referring to the Shiv Sena’s statement that the 25-year alliance with the BJP was a waste, Fadnavis said, “Let us not forget that the architect of that alliance were late Sena president Bal Thackeray and late Pramod Mahajan. It evolved on the Hindutva plank.”

“The Shiv Sena needs to explain to the people of Mumbai who were deprived of basic amenities because of their loot and corrupt functioning in the BMC,” said the chief minister.

Continuing his attack, Fadnavis said, “The Sena has often indulged in emotive politics. Yes, we subscribe to Hindutva. But we believe in the basic mantra of saab ka saath, saab ka vikas.”

“We believe Mumbai belongs to the Marathis (sons of the soil). And nobody can drive them away from the city. But we cannot undermine the contribution of outsiders whose three generations have lived in Mumbai and contributed to its development and growth,” he said.

Unlike the Sena’s divisive politics, BJP does not endorse politics of caste, community and religion, he said.

On Sena’s campaign ‘Did you know’, Fadnavis said, “Such compliments should come from aam aadmi. When you deliver results for a larger public cause, you don’t have to blow your own trumpet.”

“Whether it is the coastal road project, 22-km stretch of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, elevated railway corridors, water transport — the initiative has come from my government in the last two years,” said the CM.

Thackeray memorial

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Saturday pointed out that the Shiv Sena poll manifesto has skipped any mention of the memorial to Bal Thackeray and Shivaji. At BJP’s poll rally in Mumbai, Shelar said, “Unlike Shiv Sena, we will always remain grateful to Bal Thackeray. And we are confident that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will take these two memorial projects to its logical end.”