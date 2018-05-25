Mumbai: At meet with kin of loco pilots, Central Railway to stress on need for rest

On May 18, a motorman of the Titwala-Karjat fast local had jumped a signal and was suspended. (Representational/File) On May 18, a motorman of the Titwala-Karjat fast local had jumped a signal and was suspended. (Representational/File)

WITH AT least four incidents of Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) being reported in the last one month, the Central Railway (CR) will on Friday organise a meeting with the family members of loco pilots at Kalyan to advise them on allowing the staff to rest properly for smooth operation of train services. This is the third such session planned by the CR in the last two years in Mumbai.

Called SPAD in railway terminology, it means a motorman or a loco pilot has forgotten to halt the train at a stop signal. In suburban sections, signals are placed at a distance of 120 m on the tracks. Motormen are required to keep an eye on each of the signals and accordingly increase or reduce the speed of trains. The CR employs at least 2,500 motormen, loco pilots and assistant loco pilots.

On May 18, a motorman of the Titwala-Karjat fast local had jumped a signal and was suspended. Similar incidents were reported at Kurla and Vidyavihar stations on May 14 and April 21, respectively. Moreover, an Andheri-bound train had overshot platform at Nerul on May 23.

While 40 families of loco pilots have been called for the interaction in the first phase on Friday, the motormen’s families would be invited in the second phase.

V Malegaonkar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (CR) said, “The senior management of CR has planned a meeting to apprise the family members of loco pilots and motormen about the importance of the rest. We will inform the families about the tasks that their husbands and heads of the families perform, which need 100 per cent concentration and dedication. This way they will understand the importance of rest and not disturb the loco pilots and motormen at home.”

“We also ask the family members if they are facing any administrative problems, such as housing accommodation… They should inform and we will solve the matter,” Malegaonkar added.

To reduce SPAD cases, the CR has counseled motormen about remaining calm while driving trains. At least 45 sessions to counsel motormen were conducted last year across the country.

