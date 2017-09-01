At least 24 killed in Mumbai building collapse, many feared trapped

Rescue work in progress in Mumbai Thursday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Rescue work in progress in Mumbai Thursday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

At least 24 people were killed and 19 injured after a ground-plus-six-storey building collapsed at 8.30 am on Thursday in the Bhendi Bazar area in South Mumbai. Fire officials said at least 7-8 people were still feared trapped under the debris. The incident took place two days after Mumbai recorded 315-mm rainfall, the city’s highest since 2005.

Fire officials were pressed into rescue operations immediately after the 117-year-old Husaini building located on Pakmodiya Street in Bhendi Bazar area came crashing down. In a report to the state government, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)’s Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board claimed the building collapsed on an adjoining shed containing eight commercial galas, which were also crushed. As the century-old structure came down, it damaged the compound wall of another structure in its vicinity.

A team of 90 National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) personnel reached the site around 9.45 am. In all, 200 fire brigade and NDRF personnel were involved in the rescue operations. The injured include five fire officials and an NDRF official. At the site, Ismail Bharmal was among many waiting for news of those living in the building. Bharmal’s son-in-law’s family – his parents, brother, sister-in-law and a child – were trapped in their fifth-floor home. By evening, his daughter Rasheeda’s father-in-law Nasiruddin Chashmawala (71) and brother-in-law Abbas Chashmawala (40) were pulled out dead from the debris, while mother-in-law Taslima Chashmawala (63) was admitted to JJ Hospital.

Atikur Rahman Khan, a resident of 5th lane in Kamathipura, said the situation could have been worse had the incident occurred a little late. “My son goes for nursery on the first floor of the building. The nursery starts at 10 am. Fortunately, my son reached the place around 9.30 am but the building had collapsed by then,” said Khan. He said 15-20 children used to attend the nursery.

The ground floor of the building also housed a shop repairing air-conditioners, whose proprietor Mohammad Saifuddin decided to open his shop an hour late on Thursday. Saifuddin, who usually opened his shop at 8 am, was held up with work at home early morning. By 9 am, a friend called to inform him that the building had collapsed. The search and rescue efforts were hampered by the narrow confines of Husaini Marg where the building stood. “There is not enough space for the vehicles to navigate and each time the rubble is to be cleared, it takes a long time for the trucks to go out and return,” said Mahesh Nalawade, deputy commandant, NDRF, 5th Batallion.

With the building built with solid iron beams, the rescue teams found it difficult to cut their way through the structure to find survivors. With the operations extending into the night, Nalawade said it would be easier to work after dark once the crowds thin out and rubble is cleared. Even as night fell, part of the operations focused on rescuing Jaffar Rizvi, who had managed to hang on to his cellphone, sent a WhatsApp message to a relative that he was stuck in the rubble but alive. That sent his brother Syed Salman rushing to the building. “A few minutes before the building collapsed, Jaffer called and told me he was coming to my home for tea,” said Salman.

“We have told him not to make any phone calls and to conserve the battery, not to lose hope and that he will be rescued,” said Pravin Padwal, Additional Commissioner of Police, South region. Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said the chances of finding survivors would decrease the longer the search and rescue continued. “We might be able to find 7-8 more people,” said Rahangdale, adding that persons from adjacent buildings were rescued safely and two-three adjacent buildings vacated as a safety measure.

Rahangdale added that the operations were initially hampered by a small fire that broke out when a cylinder stored in the ground floor godown burst, spreading flames and smoke everywhere. Six fire brigade personnel were also injured after a beam of the building fell on them. “Four of them have been discharged after suffering abrasions to the chest. Two others are still in hospital,” he said.

The ground floor had a sweet manufacturing unit (Tawakkal Sweets) and a food preparation shop. The sweet shop refused to comment on the incident. On the second floor of a building opposite Husaini building, three employees of Tawakkal Sweets looked out of a grilled window, waiting anxiously for news of three of their colleagues feared trapped under the rubble. Earlier in the day, two employees – Abdul Latif and Shahrukh – were rescued alive from the debris.

The building was a cessed structure which pays a repair cess to MHADA. The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), which is implementing the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project, said the building housed a total of 13 tenants, which included 12 residential and one commercial. Out of these, the trust had already shifted seven families in 2013-14, said a statement issued by SBUT. The project is one of the first cluster redevelopment projects to be taken up in the city. Officials from MHADA said it had given permission for the demolition of the building on May 27, 2016. “Demolition permission was given for the building to SBUT in May last year. Earlier, the building was given a warning notice in March 28, 2011 asking the tenants and SBUT to vacate the building,” said a MHADA official.

Another official said the tenants were not forcefully vacated as the building was being taken up for the redevelopment. “In such cases, the developer is supposed to get the building vacated. They were mutually convincing the tenants to vacate the building. The tenants, it seems, have not agreed for alternate accommodation,” the official said.

Abbas Master, CEO of SBUT, said, “The tenants thought it is safe to stay in the building and refused to move to the transit accommodation. Some people were not agreeing to the project.” Master further said the Trust held a meeting in the afternoon to chalk out a strategy to deal with the families residing in the dilapidated buildings of the projects. “We have mobilised our people who will now go door to door to request people for vacating dilapidated buildings and moving to the transit accommodation. We have made all the arrangements and are ready to bear all the cost.”

As per MHADA records, the Husaini building property belongs to Hakimuddin Tayebally Botwala. As per the Registered Conveyance Deed dated October 7, 2009, the property has been conveyed to SBUT by the legal heirs of the owner, said a MHADA official. The SBUT, in a statement, said it is “extremely saddened and concerned at this unfortunate incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families”. “MHADA notices dated 28-03-2011 and 20-05-2011 declaring the building dilapidated were issued along with offer of transit accommodation to the remaining tenants and occupants,” it said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a detailed inquiry into the collapse by Additional Chief Secretary (Housing). He has also asked civic chief Ajoy Mehta to submit a detailed report on the incident. After visiting the site of the collapse, Fadnavis announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted, “Collapse of a building in Mumbai is saddening. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayers with the injured.”

However, the opposition parties, including the Congress and the NCP, blamed MHADA and the state government for the incident and questioned why the building was not demolished a year after the demolition permission was granted.

