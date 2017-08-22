At BMC meeting, BJP, Sena spar over dustbins

BJP councillors attacked Shiv Sena corporators over the issue in the general body meeting of BMC. BJP councillors attacked Shiv Sena corporators over the issue in the general body meeting of BMC.

At a time when the city is preparing for waste segregation amid shortage of dustbins, a few Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) councillors have allegedly stocked up unused dustbins that they were supposed to distribute to citizens in their respective wards. BJP councillors attacked Shiv Sena corporators over the issue in the general body meeting of BMC.

The matter came to light on Friday after BJP councillor from ward 16 (Gorai) Anjali Khedekar reported that the previous corporator of the ward, Shiv Sena’s Sandhya Doshi, had stocked up dustbins at Kranti Maidan since last year. The matter reached police station with both Doshi, sitting corporator of ward 17 and Khedekar registering cross complaints against each other at Borivali police station.

The reason for not distributing the dustbins is “silly” according to BMC officials. A senior BMC official said, “Following delimitation, many candidates contested from other wards, while many lost the elections. The new corporators do not wish to distribute dustbins carrying stickers of pictures of previous corporators. Hence the dustbins are lying unused. They do not want to hand it over to BMC ward offices as they can use it for their own publicity.”

Doshi said there was a delay in supply of dustbins by the civic body, hence some dustbins could not be distributed. “By the time dustbins reached us the model code of conduct was in place, hence a few dustbins were left and we kept them to be distributed later. What can we do with those dustbins? Those are meant for the citizens and will be given to them,” added Doshi.

Another Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar allegedly hoarded dustbins that she had purchased during her previous term. Pednekar was then the corporator of ward 191 which is mentioned on all the dustbins along with her name, while currently Pednekar is corporator of ward 199. Pednekar could not be contacted. In 2015, under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, the civic body purchased nearly three lakh dustbins in December 2015. In November last year BMC allowed corporators to purchase dustbins from their funds.

