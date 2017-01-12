At 12.5 degrees Celsius, Mumbai almost as cold as Mahabaleshwar

Now, Mumbai is almost as cold as Mahabaleshwar, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The hill station recorded a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. In Mumbai, the lowest was recorded at 12.5 degrees. The minimum temperature recorded was more than four degrees below normal and one of the coldest days recorded in the city in January.

The IMD recorded a minimum of 12.5 degrees in Santacruz while the maximum was 27.8 degrees. Colaba recorded a minimum of 17.4 degrees and a maximum of 26.8 degrees.

In 2013, the minimum temperature in the city had reached a similar 12.6 degrees.

Mumbai had witnessed the coldest day in a decade in 2012 at 10.2 degrees. According to IMD data, the coldest day in Mumbai yet was recorded in 1962 when the minimum temperature had dipped to 7.4 degrees.

IMD officials attributed the dip in temperature to the northerly winds over the city. During the day, the city was experiencing northwesterly winds, bringing down the maximum temperature, and, by night, the pattern changes to cold northerly winds, said an official.

Nashik was the coldest part of the state at 6 degrees. Ahmednagar and Malegaon were next at 7 degrees, followed by Pune, Jalgaon and Aurangabad, which too recorded single-digit minimum at 8 degrees.