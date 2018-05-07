Assistant driver falls from Howrah-Mumbai train, dies

Railway officials from Nagpur division of CR said Vishwakarma may have hit a pole while leaning out of the train. Railway officials from Nagpur division of CR said Vishwakarma may have hit a pole while leaning out of the train.

The assistant driver of the 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mail died on Sunday after he accidentally fell from the train while inspecting the cause of smoke in the engine. S K Vishwakarma, 32, succumbed to injuries after he was taken to a rural hospital near Pulgaon station where the incident happened.

According to railway officials, the incident happened around 5 pm after driver B L Brahme observed smoke in the engine. “The train was detained between Talni and Dhamangaon in Nagpur. The loco pilot reported smoke. While fire extinguisher was used to douse the fire, Vishwakarma who was observing the smoke as per procedure fell down from the train. While he was rushed to a hospital by ambulance, he succumbed to his injuries,” Sunil Udasi, spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) said.

Railway officials from Nagpur division of CR said Vishwakarma may have hit a pole while leaning out of the train.

“The train was running at more than 100 kilometres per hour. While protocol calls for the assistant loco pilot to lean out of the train and find the cause of smoke, he would have leaned too far. Brahme also received minor injuries and was taken to a civil hospital near Dhamangaon. He is stable,” a senior official said.

“Brahme used his presence of mind and applied emergency brakes at the earliest. Any delay in applying brakes would have caused a major mishap,” the official added.

The loco was removed and the train left the station at 5.40 pm with a replaced engine. “Our officers are at the spot to investigate what happened. We have called an inquiry,” Somesh Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur said. Vishwakarma, from Nagpur, had completed 10 years of service in the railways.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App