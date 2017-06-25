‘Assaulted’, prisoner dies at Byculla jail

The deceased has been in the jail for the past three months after being convicted in a murder case in Bhandup, the police said. (Representational Image) The deceased has been in the jail for the past three months after being convicted in a murder case in Bhandup, the police said. (Representational Image)

AN inmate of the Byculla Jail died on Friday, after she was allegedly assaulted by a woman staffer, confirmed jail authorities. She was taken to JJ Hospital on Friday night, but was declared dead on arrival. According to Dr T P Lahane, dean at JJ Hospital, the 31-year-old female jail inmate was brought dead from Byculla prison. “The jail staff rushed her to our hospital at 7.30 pm on Friday.

Doctors in emergency ward declared her dead on arrival,” Lahane said. Until Saturday evening, the hospital waited for the police to finish the panchnama procedure so that they could continue with the autopsy. Meanwhile, alleging that the inmate Manju Shetty was beaten up by a woman staffer, other inmates assaulted policemen and policewomen causing a melee in the prison on Saturday morning, the police said.

A male police officer, two male constables and a female constable were injured while attempting to pacify the prisoners and were taken to JJ Hospital for treatment, the police added. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), said, “One lady inmate of Byculla prison died at JJ Hospital. Inmates alleged that she was beaten by a lady staffer. Due to this, there was a commotion among inmates. Jail staff along with police tried to pacify them after the incident.”

The deceased has been in the jail for the past three months after being convicted in a murder case in Bhandup, the police said. Shetty was allegedly assaulted inside the jail premises after 5 pm on Friday, the police said. The prisons department has initiated an inquiry into her death. Upadhyay and Swati Sathe, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prisons) visited Byculla Jail on Saturday.

“The situation is peaceful. Police is recording statements of inmates. We are placing six jail staff – one officer and five guards under suspension for dereliction of duty,” Upadhyay said. No case has been registered in this matter so far, as a post-mortem of Shetty’s body is yet to be conducted, the police said. A senior police official said that an inquiry was underway.

