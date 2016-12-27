Assault on 10-month-old girl: Kharghar creche owner’s husband held

The NAVI Mumbai police Monday arrested Praveen Nikam, husband of Priyanka Nikam, the owner of the Kharghar creche where a 10-month-old girl was assaulted by a staffer on November 21. According to the police, the creche’s documents are in Praveen’s name.

“The husband is the president of the creche. All documents bear his name. He handles the administration of the creche,” said Dilip Kale, senior police inspector, Khargar police.

Priyanka (34) handled the educational amenities of Purva Nursery and Day Care Centre, the creche in Kharghar, where the incident occurred, the officer said. Kharghar police picked up Praveen Monday around 1.30 pm and produced him, along with his wife, in Panvel court. The court remanded the accused couple in police custody till December 28. Priyanka was earlier in judicial custody.

Bombay High court had rejected her anticipatory bail plea and held her responsible for the incident as it occurred on the premises of her property. Furthermore, the court pointed out, Priyanka had lied to the child’s mother, saying that she had sustained injuries while playing.

The couple has been charged with attempt to murder and for cruelty under amended provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The disturbing CCTV footage from the creche showed a 10-month-old girl being beaten, kicked and flung by a woman staffer named Afsana Sheikh (30).