Asked to pay up Rs 2.25 lakh to injured student, Kurla school says won’t challenge order

A KURLA school that was directed by the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to pay Rs 2.25 lakh to a student as compensation for negligence has decided not to challenge the order. “We have decided to pay the Rs 2.25 lakh to the student’s father. The case has been going on since 2015 and more cases will only add to the hassle,” said Jean Gomes, principal of Michael High School, Kurla.

A scuffle involving two Class IX boys in 2013 had left a 14-year-old boy with a broken arm. The boy’s appeal with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum through his father had claimed compensation from the school and its management for “deficiency in service” as it had not been able to provide requisite care and custody of the child during school hours.

In May 2016, the district forum ruled in the school’s favour. However, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission set aside the order last week and ruled that a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh be paid for medical treatment and injury suffered by the boy. It also directed the school to pay Rs 50,000 towards mental anguish caused to the boy and his family and another Rs 25,000 towards litigation.

“They were two meritorious boys who got into a spat… One of them broke an arm and we rushed him to hospital. The students have since graduated. There’s no point prolonging the matter,” said Gomes.

The commission ruled that the school was “answerable”. “Any student becomes a consumer when he attends an educational institution and hires its services upon payment of fees for attending classes and writing examinations. Many five star schools and colleges are mushrooming day by day advertising for valued education and facilities and charging the students with high fees,” it said.

