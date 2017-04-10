Asiatic lion pair in Pune zoo has a family

Barely three months ago, a pair of pure Asiatic lions — Tejas and Subhi — were brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, also known as Katraj Zoo. Within their short stay at the zoo, the lions have even managed to find a family who has adopted them under the animal adoption scheme. On Sunday morning, nearly 20 members of the city-based Kasar family could be seen thronging around the lions’ enclosure, introducing themselves as their “aai”, “brother”, “sister”, “maami”, “kaka” etc. The animals have been adopted by KK Travels and the family members were related to Kedar Kasar, the owner of KK Travels.

KK Travels has adopted the pair for a period of one year by paying Rs four lakh under the animal adoption scheme.

