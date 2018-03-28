Ashwini Bidre ‘murder’: Cops likely to restart search for body in Vasai creek

For four days in March, a team led by the Navi Mumbai Police searched this Bhayander Creek hoping to find the remains of the assistant police inspector. For four days in March, a team led by the Navi Mumbai Police searched this Bhayander Creek hoping to find the remains of the assistant police inspector.

After a failed attempt, the Navi Mumbai police are likely to restart the search for the “body” of missing Assistant Inspector Ashwini Bidre in the Vasai creek. According to sources, they have managed to procure the equipment needed in the search.

Bidre, who went missing in 2016, is suspected to be murdered by Inspector Abhay Kurundkar with whom she allegedly had an affair. According to her husband, Raju Gore, the search for her “body”, which was allegedly dumped in the Vasai creek, will be restarted shortly. “Police told me that they have procured the equipment and have also received permission. I am waiting to see when they will start now,” said Gore.

The Navi Mumbai police along with the help of the Navy had tried to search for the body parts of the missing cop. But due to the density of the creek water, the search had not yielded any result. “We need equipment that can help with under water search even if there is heavy particulates in the water,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

