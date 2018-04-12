Ashwini Bidre case: Search for missing Mumbai cops’s remains called off again

The Navi Mumbai crime branch had restarted the search operation at the Vasai Creek, where the accused, inspector Abhay Kurundkar had allegedly disposed of the body. (Representational image) The Navi Mumbai crime branch had restarted the search operation at the Vasai Creek, where the accused, inspector Abhay Kurundkar had allegedly disposed of the body. (Representational image)

The search for the remains of missing assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre has been called off once again, police said. According to senior officers, the high-grade equipment failed to find the iron boxes, which allegedly contained the dismembered body of the officer missing since 2016.

The Navi Mumbai crime branch had restarted the search operation at the Vasai Creek, where the accused, inspector Abhay Kurundkar had allegedly disposed of the body. “Temporarily the search has been called off. We haven’t found anything conclusiv”,” said DCP crime Tushar Doshi.

The search was restarted almost a week ago after private firms were roped in. Before this, the original search had been conducted by the Navy for three days, in which they made no headway. “The private firms had expertise in handling search operations in murky waters of the creek. They also had equipment like gradiometres which would have shown some results. But we have found nothing related to the cas”,” said an officer investigating the case.

According to Doshi, the police are now going to seek opinion from experts” “We need to find out what are our options. We will consult the experts and carry forward. We are not abandoning our effort to search in the Creek, we are just temporarily calling it of”,” Doshi said.

