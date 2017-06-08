Ashutosh Kumbhakoni is new Maharashtra Advocate General

The Maharashtra government Wednesday appointed senior counsel Ashutosh Kumbhakoni as the state’s new Advocate General. His appointment was cleared by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao after the state cabinet recommended Kumbhakoni’s name for the post earlier in the day. Kumbhakoni was elevated to the bench in 2008 but he resigned shortly owing to issues related to his seniority. He was designated as a senior counsel in 2014.

Kumbhakoni had worked as the first associate advocate general of Maharashtra for over three years since April 2005. “It is my privilege to serve the people of the state,” he said Wednesday.

Kumbhakoni was born on July 12, 1959. He had practised for about 10 years at the Solapur district, mainly in civil, cooperative and revenue courts, and shifted to the High Court in 1992-93.

Kumbhakoni was appointed to the new post after former AG Rohit Deo was elevated as a Bombay High Court judge last week. Deo was formally appointed as the state AG in December 2016. Prior to that, Deo was the acting AG after Shreehari Aney resigned following a controversy over his support to statehood for Vidharba region.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App