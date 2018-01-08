Two arrested in connection with former Shiv Sena corporator’s murder in Mumbai

Sawant was attacked with choppers while he was returning home after meeting a friend around 11 pm. (ANI photo) Sawant was attacked with choppers while he was returning home after meeting a friend around 11 pm. (ANI photo)

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of former Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Sawant on Monday, reported ANI. The Sena corporator was killed by unidentified assailants on Sunday night outside his house in Kandivali.

According to the Mumbai Zonal DCP, the vehicle used in the crime has also been seized and the investigation is still on. As per a PTI report, Sawant, 62, was a two-term corporator from Samata Nagar in suburban Kandivali and was attacked with cleavers while he was returning home after meeting a friend around 11 pm.

Even though Sawant was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kandivli, he was declared dead on arrival, said a police official. Sawant had entered the cable television business a few years ago, he added.

With PTI Inputs

