Ashok Sawant murder: Juvenile detained

A 17-year-old boy was detained by the police Wednesday in connection with the murder of former Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Sawant. He is alleged to be one of the three who stabbed Sawant last week.

The juvenile, a class 12 science student, was traced in Pune, where he lives with his family and was brought to Mumbai. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday.

Vinaykumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XII, said that the minor boy was detained following a thorough inquiry and had been taken into custody on Wednesday.

“The boy is an acquaintance of one of the accused but not a family member. He was in the autorickshaw on Sunday and stabbed Sawant along with two other men,” said an officer at Samta Nagar police station.

The juvenile, the police said, fled to Pune after committing the crime. The police are searching for other men who are part of the murder conspiracy.

Sawant (63), a two-time BMC corporator from Samta Nagar was stabbed to death outside his home on Sunday while returning home with a friend. An autorickshaw parked outside his home rammed into the motorcycle which he was riding with his friend Vinod Sonawane.

The police suspect that main accused Jagdish Pawar is one of the men who attacked Sawant. On Monday, the police arrested the autorickshaw driver and the man who hired him to drive the men to Kandivali. The two accused, Ganesh Jogdand and Sohail Dedhia, are in police custody till January 18.

