CBI SP probing Dhabolkar murder, AAP leader Ashish Khetan on Sanatan ‘hit-list’

Between June 2016 and July this year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former journalist Ashish Khetan allegedly received two threat letters from Hindu group Sanatan Sanstha. Khetan had earlier filed a writ petition in the Delhi court seeking uniform guidelines or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that could be followed by law enforcement agencies in the country whenever a citizen is threatened by any extremist group.
Now, sources have told The Indian Express that the investigating officer in the Pune-based rationalist Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case is also on the “radar” of the right wing group.
Nandakumar Nair, the Superintendent of Police with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who arrested Sanatan Sanstha’s Dr Virendra Tawde, an alleged western commander of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), an offshoot of the Sanatan Sanstha, in June 2016 for being the conspirator in the Dabholkar murder case has been identified as a “rakshasa” (demon) by the Sanstha.
In its chargesheet against Tawde filed last year, the CBI had stated that “rakshasa” was a code used by Sanstha members to address people on their “hit-list”.
With the Karnataka Police probing if the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh had any link to the murder of three rationalists — Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and MM Kalburgi — these threat perceptions have gained prominence. “Recently, when Sanatan Sanstha lawyer Sajeev Punalekar was questioned by the CBI in connection with the case, a Sanatan functionary informed Nair that they were aware of his recent trip to the Guruvayur Sri Vishnu temple in Kerala. This clearly indicates that the group is monitoring his movements,” said an official.
When asked if the officer has sought any protection from the Maharashtra police as his office is located in Navi Mumbai, the official said that from the very beginning, Sanatan addressed him as a “demon”.
While the news of his movements being tracked is a matter of concern, many Sanatan members always called him anti-Hindu and accused him of not following his ‘faith’ by arresting their members and therefore it wouldn’t be a surprise if his name is on their hit-list,” the official said.
Even in the writ petition filed by Khetan, in which the alleged threat letters have been attached, one of the letters addresses Nair as anti-Hindu.
“You have taken the help of Mr Nandkumar Nayar, who is working in CBI and is himself a rogue element and then deceived the pious Hindu saints,” the letter mentioned in the petition, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, states. “Miscreants like you are fit for receiving the death sentence in a Hindutva country and we wish that with the God’s grace, this task will be fulfilled very soon,” the letter reads.
In July 2014, Khetan had conducted a sting operation on retired senior police officer Gulab Rao Pol who had told him that the Pune police had resorted to a planchet to get a breakthrough in the Dabholkar case. Pol was the Pune commissioner when the murder took place.
“Both Dabholkar and Pansare had received multiple threats before they were eventually killed. The police were aware of it, but they failed to act. The purpose of my writ is to have SoPs to objectively assess the level of threat a journalist or an activist may face in case he receives direct threats from extremist elements. The unfortunate reality is that those who are ideologically aligned with the regime are having protection, while those who are opposed to the government don’t get a fair response from the police. This needs to change, lest we become a banana republic,” said Khetan.
When contacted, the Sanstha refuted the claims.
“We have never sent any threat letter to Khetan. He is claiming so to pursue his political agenda or police protection,” said Chetan Rajhans, Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson.
On the point of Nair, Rajhans said that Nair is not conducting a fair investigation. “We are neither following Nair nor have called him ‘anti-Hindu’. He was brought in by the previous government and is on deputation. In the past, we have requested that the investigation should be conducted by some other officer,” he said.
A senior Maharashtra police officer said there are procedures in place to provide security to citizens against whom there is any threat perception.
“In cases where intelligence agencies or the state intelligence department provides any input of threat to any private citizens or those in office, security is extended to them and the state bears the cost,” said a senior officer.
- Sep 7, 2017 at 2:09 pmAny organisation who spreads violence or takes law into their hand should be banned. Whether it is Hindu or Muslim organisation.Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 12:21 pmI think what is hapening in our country is the durect consequence of the Congress rule all along during which they have played one religion against another. The Congress was and still is responsible for creating a rift between Hindus and Muslms and Hindus and other religions. And in a country whivh has a population comprised of Hindus in the majority, such a backlash is bound to happen when other non-Hindu faiths are given all kinds of concessions. We must get out of this mess. All faiths under our cons ution must be treated as equals with no special facilities that people of the faith are bound to enjoy as per that faith. All must follow the same law and codes. Religion must take a second row.Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 11:52 amI don't understand why govt has not banned Sanatan is it because it belongs to Hindu organisation like rss or govt don't give an ear.if this is the way govt want to function then God knows what's going to happen next.Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 12:27 pmbecause all these Sanghi Militant wings are affiliated to BJP. All these militant wings (Bajrang Dal , VHP , Sanatan , HYV,ABVP ...etc ) come in handy during election time and to eliminate political opponents . They are no different than Communist thugs . They are portrayed as being separate from BJP , so that BJP can continue to maintain innocence and plausible deniabilityReply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 3:49 pmFirst you should ban SDPI and PFI who are rank anti nationals. Sanatan Sanstan is not anti national. If you are anti Hindu or anti national you are hero or heroine. If you are anti Muslim you are communal and Fascist.Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 11:48 amHow are our Hindus being cuted in Malaysia , pa ki at an , Bangladesh why there is no blood boiling ... When Taslima Nasreen wrote Lazza why were the Muslims so agitated ... Why the secular press did not come to her rescue ... Because Hindu news does not pay .. anti Hindu news only pays well. So these journalists have started playing with fire and started provoking Hindus with their atriciles in the name of free speech ... Hindus never start the fire ... The anti Hindus set fire to the train first and when the rogue elephants retaliate then we see a injured press ....Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 11:42 amMadani planted bombs for BJP leaders ... In Patna the radicals planted bombs in the Maidan where Modi was giving speech. In 24 Parangans after the lynching of a Hindu business man the Muslims were parading with slogans and and banners Aryans Go Back .... After the supreme court of Bangladesh announced death sentence for Razakar chief the Muslims in West Bengal shut down Kolkata and protests were held in Kerala by PDF, Hyderabad by AIIM, Chennai, Kashmir by Mufti .. All these shameful Pakizadi people were gloryfying the 1971 genocide of Hindus by Pa Ki St An army. What a shame to Hindus who celebrated a black Diwali in 1971 .... The largest genocide is not called a Hollucast it's just burried under history .... How many Murdered Kashmiri PANDITS have got justice they have lost their land with no compensation. Instead Kashmiri Muslims are getting the displaced status and buying property in India ... While PANDITS cannot go back to their land. When will murdered Hindus get justice ...Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 11:39 amHindu Sanatan Dharma is as intolerant as any organized religion ! Violence has always been its forte. Now, we get to know more thanks to Internet !Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 11:31 amThis Ashish Khetan is a rice bag convert masquerading under a Hindu name. And add to it that he is an AAPtard and the picture is complete. He was one of the first so called "sting" journalists who discredited Hindu organizations for the theft and robbery that occured in Churches in and around Delhi when Narendra Modi led NDA stormed to power in the 2014 elections by smashing KhanChris to 44.Reply
- Sep 7, 2017 at 11:16 amAAP leader Ashish Khetan has received threat letters allegedly from Hindu right wing group Sanatan Sanstha BJP/RSS and other Hindutva groups are destroying India and creating a new AfghanistanReply
