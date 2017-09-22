ASHA workers refuse to fill in for anganwadi workers, support agitation

A day after the state government asked Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) to carry out work in anganwadis while anganwadi workers are on strike, they refused to fill in for the protesters alleging that the state government was trying to create a rift between anganwadi and ASHA workers.

The ASHA workers’ union in the state has extended its support to the anganwadi workers’ strike stating that their demands are justified. “The ASHA workers’ union has condemned the state government’s move creating the rift between us. We strongly oppose such a move by the government. The ASHA activists will not carry out the work in place of the anganwadi workers,” said a statement issued by the union.

Across many districts, the ASHA workers protested against the government’s decision and submitted memorandums to the Women and Child Development (WCD) department condemning it. There are approximately 60,000 ASHA workers in the state. On Wednesday, the WCD and the Rural Development Department issued a government resolution asking the ASHA workers to provide nutritious food to children below six years. It also asked the district-level administration to seek services of self-help groups or of organisations providing food to residential schools or locals if ASHA workers are not available in some places.

However, officials from the WCD department admitted that ASHA workers’ refusal has resulted in not starting food supply in many aganwadis. “In some places, ASHA workers have started providing food and are also joined by the anganwadi workers and helpers. Today, we were able to provide food in approximately over 8,000 anganwadis in the state. We are hopeful that the strike would be resolved next week,” said Vinit Singal, the secretary of the WCD department.

The anganwadi workers have been on an indefinite strike since September 11 demanding a hike in their honorarium. There are total 2,06,000 workers in the state’s 97,000 anganwadis. On Tuesday, the state government offered to increase the monthly honorarium of anganwadi sevikas by Rs 950 and and that of helpers by Rs 500, which was not accepted by the unions. The anganwadi workers’ union met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App