As a safety measure, MMRDA may install platform screen doors for monorail

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is considering installation of platform screen doors for the Monorail corridor, in view of safety of passengers. First recommended by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) while providing it the safety clearance, the MMRDA said it was considering the suggestion.

“It was a recommendation and we will consider it. It is an expensive device, however, it’s a matter of safety and so we will consider it,” said UPS Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Citing an incident where a child’s hand was stuck in the door a few years ago, the report prepared by the Commissioner of Railway Safety stated that the move would prevent such untoward incidents in future.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety had previously made the recommendation while clearing the Phase I in January 2014 as well.

“I reiterate my recommendation that the platform railings may be replaced by platform screen doors progressively at all station platforms for the safety of passengers. There has been an incident at Chembur wherein hand of a school girl was trapped in between the doors of a train. Had platform screen doors been installed, the incident could have been prevented. Installing railings is not a standard system,” read the report.

The platform screen doors are installed in sync with the Metro doors, opening only after the train stops and closing subsequently.

It also helps in preventing people from falling onto the tracks and also in better crowd management. The MMRDA is expected to install them in the upcoming Metro corridors.

“It definitely improves commuter safety but it is a luxury for a corridor like ours. At a time when we are finding it difficult to get sufficient rakes, how will we get platform doors? Many corridors like the Metro One function without these doors and they are doing fine,” said a senior Metropolitan Region Development Authority official.

