Artists with no hands make a living from their paintings

By Tanvi Shenoy

Nadeem Riyasat Ali Shaik, 25, and Bandenawaz Nadaf, 30, have been painting a pretty picture. Born without arms, they put their best foot forward with their paint brushes. The two artists are members of Indian Foot and Mouth Painting Artists (IMFPA), the Indian chapter of a global organisation headquartered in Switzerland. While Shaik has been selling his work through IMFPA for 11 years, Nadaf has been associated with the organisation for three years. Prior to that he earned a living selling his work on his own.

“The artists submit their paintings to us, which are then curated by a jury in Switzerland. The selected works are digitised and sold via merchandise like calendars, postcards and such. The artists receive a monthly stipend, starting at Rs 12,000, which increases according to seniority in the organisation. We are also planning to help them auction their work,” says Bobby Thomas, development & marketing head, Mouth & Foot Painting Artists.

Shaik and Nadaf do most of their painting from their homes in Powai and Jogeshwari, respectively. As members of IMFPA, they receive a monthly stipend, but are free to sell other paintings independently. From removing and putting on their own socks and shoes, to packing and unpacking their art supplies from their backpacks, they use their feet by gripping with their toes.

“I like making abstracts that people don’t understand, that will confuse them,” smiles Nadaf, naming MF Hussain as his inspiration. Nadeem likes working on portraits, and cheekily declares, “I am my own favourite artist”.

Nadaf’s paintings adorn the walls of Bollywood stars, he says. Nadeem has painted portraits of Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Uddhav Thackeray. While Nadeem contributes to his family income along with his two older brothers, Nadaf, sells his art to support his wife and a child. They are both former students of Sec Day School (which caters to physically challenged students), where their artistic journeys began.

“I always wanted to run away from lectures, so when the art teacher used to invite me, I’d happily go. My skills began to develop there. In fourth standard, I made a portrait of Shivaji Maharaj, which everyone really liked. It began to become fun and I kept painting” says Nadeem. Invited often to give live demonstrations and motivational talks, Nadeem said, “We want to show them that even though we have nothing, we can do so much. Everyone uses excuses and focuses on small problems instead of on their own strengths”.

They also have a range of other interests and talents. Nadeem likes to dance and swim. Nadaf is a skilled swimmer and also works on repairing computer hardware and mobile phones in his shop in Powai.

