Artificial nests to help sparrows ‘grow’ in Maharashtra

The state forest department has roped in builders in its initiative to repopulate sparrows in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and even Alibaug by setting up artificial nests. A breeding programme that will help increase sparrows in urban pockets was recently kicked off to boost the bird species that appears to have declined in numbers. Forest officials have cited urbanisation and unavailability of appropriate nesting sites as reasons for the sparrows’ decline.

The Rs 24-lakh breeding project is expected to be completed in two years with construction of over 1,000 ‘nest boxes’. In 2017, these nests will be set up in Thane, Kalyan, Alibaug, Mahad and Shriwardhan, and the next year in areas such as Vasai, Shahpur, Goregaon, Ulhasnagar, Ambarnath.

Officials claimed that a pilot study conducted in Pune revealed an occupancy of up to 90 per cent at all the sites where the nests were set up. “Essentially, the material will be eco-friendly and the nest boxes created will be out in areas where there is minimal risk of predation. We will also avoid direct exposure to the sun and rain,” said a forest officer.

Sunil Limaye, chief conservator of forest (territorial), said the objectives of the project include important ornithological and ecological aspects to better understand the problems leading to house sparrow decline and offer breeding sites.

“Ela Foundation, an NGO, has the necessary ornithological expertise to carry out this important project and hence will help the department. Sparrows are declared to be a fast depleting species and there is an urgent need to conserve them,” Limaye added.