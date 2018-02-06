Arthur Road Jail: Month after failed suicide bid, prisoner ‘hangs himself’

An inmate of the Arthur Road Jail allegedly committed suicide on Monday, said police. 26-year-old Shabirali Garibula Shaikh, a Vasai resident, was facing trial in a murder case. According to police, he had previously attempted suicide in jail in January. Shaikh hanged himself in barrack number four using his bedsheet, police said, adding that the incident took place around 4.30 am on Monday. Following the incident, the NM Joshi Marg police were informed.

“Shaikh was kept with six other inmates inside Barrack Number 4. While the other inmates were asleep, Shaikh tore off a strip from his bedsheet and tied it to the iron rods of the barrack’s door and hanged himself,” an officer said. The incident was brought to light after one of the security guards posted inside the jail found Shaikh’s body. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital, but was declared dead before admission.

Police said Shaikh was arrested in January 2017 by the MIDC police after he was booked under sections pertaining to murder and rioting. A police officer said Shaikh, who worked as a scrap dealer, was dealing in stolen goods along with his relative. “They believed that one of their rival scrap dealers was informing on them to the police. They then called three men to Andheri under the pretext of settling their differences. However, they assaulted one of the men, and following that person’s death, Shaikh was arrested,” the officer said.

Shaikh was remanded in custody on February 6, 2017, and was brought to Arthur Road Jail. Police officers said Shaikh had tried committing suicide on January 6, but was stopped in time by jail officials. Since then, he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment, said police. “Following the previous suicide attempt, Shaikh was kept in a separate cell meant for mentally disturbed inmates, and was being treated,” said an officer. Police said they have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the case further.

