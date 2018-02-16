Arthur Road Jail: Inmate’s wife says 6-year-old son kidnapped, blames ‘rival in jail’

The boy’s father, Ganesh Pandram, has been lodged in the Arthur Road prison for three months on murder charges. The boy’s father, Ganesh Pandram, has been lodged in the Arthur Road prison for three months on murder charges.

An inmate at Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai allegedly ordered the kidnapping of the six-year-old son of a fellow inmate belonging to a rival group. According to Parveen Pandram, the boy’s mother and undertrial Ganesh Pandram’s wife, the child and a 36-year-old family friend were abducted from outside the prison premises Monday. While the Agripada police arrested one man Thursday in connection with the crime, they are on the lookout for three others. Parveen said gang members owing allegiance to Saddam Shaikh, also an undertrial lodged in the same prison, abducted her son and Arvind Waghmare, the friend who had gone to the jail to meet her husband Monday.

The police, who have registered a case of kidnapping, however said there was insufficient evidence that the six-year-old was abducted too, though Waghmare was reportedly whisked away in a car, beaten and then allowed to alight near Govandi.

According to Parveen’s statement, she went to meet Ganesh Monday, accompanied by her two sons, aged six and two. “I left my six-year-old son in the waiting area and went to meet Ganesh with my two-year-old. Saddam, who is from our locality in Govandi, is also lodged in the prison and does not get along with my husband. Four of his gang members had also come to the jail to meet him. A fight broke out between Ganesh and Saddam and the latter asked his men to abduct my son and Arvind,” she said. Ganesh has been lodged in the prison for three months on murder charges.

Four accused, identified only as Barkya, Tipu, Sameer and Kalam, rushed to the waiting area and picked up the boy, she alleged, adding that the four then also grabbed Waghmare and left in a Bolero. The accused beat up Waghmare in the car and eventually let him off at Govandi. According to Parveen’s statement, her son was also let off in Govandi. Senior inspector S Agavane claimed the boy was actually with relatives all the time.

“We registered a case of kidnapping and have arrested Barkya. We are on the lookout for the other accused.” He added: “Based on our investigation so far, her six-year-old son had not accompanied her to the prison. Waghmare was picked up by the accused in the vehicle and beaten up. Investigations are on in the matter.”

