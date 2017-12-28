Art, magic, cooking and sewing to heal the mind

Every year, Thane Mental Hospital organises an exhibition, where products created by inmates are put on display. Express Every year, Thane Mental Hospital organises an exhibition, where products created by inmates are put on display. Express

Forty-five-year-old Madhav stands out among patients at the Thane Mental Hospital. When upbeat, he can conjure multiple scarves from an empty pocket, for the entertainment of whoever is around. “He was always interested in magic tricks, and now is a full time magician for us,” said a junior doctor, from the hospital. He added, “It is always nice to have these distractions around.”

To bring about a routine in patients’ lives and get them involved with activities that can be commercially viable, the Thane Mental Hospital has a rehabilitation centre where patients who are on the mend are encouraged to participate in various activities.

“Our main aim is to give them a semblance of normal life. If they are interested in something, they are allowed to do it, otherwise we teach them and encourage them to take up various hobbies. We ensure that everything is colourful and upbeat,” said a staff member.

The activities range from painting, rangoli making, stitching, embroidery and crochet to painting diyas, making lanterns and wall hangings and even cooking. In October for Diwali, the hospital had put up an exhibition in the Mantralaya to sell items made by patients. “On the first day itself, we generated Rs 12,000 from sale proceeds. From Yerwada mental hospital’s sales, Rs 10,000 was collected,” said Dr Sadhana Tayade, joint director at Directorate of Health Services.

“The general atmosphere in the hospital is not always cheerful, although we try to keep it that way,” said a staff member. While there are multiple patients who have been at the hospital for years, several others keep going in and out.

“We have several patients we send home but then their families send them back because their condition deteriorates. It is very difficult for some of them to understand that their families are not abandoning them,” said a medical officer.

“For some women, cooking has been an intrinsic part of life. So, while we don’t allow them to go near the stove or knives, they do prepare dough and chapatis. It gives them comfort that they can do these small tasks,” a psychiatrist said.

Swadha (65) has been painting since a very young age. “She suffers from schizophrenia and thus keeps going in and out of hospital, but it’s never easy. Painting helps her calm down and appreciation from family and doctors helps her gain confidence,” said a doctor.

“I like how the colours look and how it can transform an empty canvas into beautiful art,” Swadha said. Another inmate, Manoj (35), loves to sew. “He is also a schizophrenic. He was a tailor and now he sews dresses for all the females, designing them from scratch,” said a doctor.

Every year, the hospital organises an exhibition in which these products made in the rehabilitation centre are put on display and sale. “The exhibition is usually during Diwali or Christ-mas,” said a doctor. A senior staff member said, “Last year, their products were sold for Rs 30,000. While most of the earnings went to the hospital, some of the patients were given cash prizes.”

According to psychiatrists, the rehabilitation centre is a very important part of recovery. After morning routine of exercise, yoga and breakfast, patients visit the centre. While most do not need further encouragement, some start with painting and then gravitate towards other complex things like crochet, coasters, earrings and other embroidered items.

Some like Madhav start a trend of their own. "His magic tricks help so many. While he entertains patients, some also get the much-needed comic relief…," said a doctor. The hospital is gearing up for its next exhibition and hopes to make an even bigger sale this year.

