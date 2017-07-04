Around 40 per cent suicides committed by people aged between 21 and 30: Study

The study said this could be because people believe that hanging is painless and hanging material is easily available The study said this could be because people believe that hanging is painless and hanging material is easily available

A retrospective study was conducted in the Department of Forensic Medicine at Seth GS Medical College and KEMH Parel, Mumbai, where a total of 157 suicidal deaths were studied. The study found that nearly 40 per cent of suicides were committed by people between 21 and 30 years of age. Males (62.42%) outnumbered females (37.57%).

The bulk of suicidal deaths were seen among Hindus (87.89%), followed by Muslims (9.55%), Christians (1.27%) and Buddhists (1.27%).

Most deaths were seen among the unemployed (21.65%), followed by labourers (20.35%) and housewives (20.38%) and the least among retired people (1.7%). The common reasons for such deaths among males were mental stress (37.75%), followed by chronic illness (25.51%), poverty (20.40%) and rash and negligent behaviour (1.02%). While among females, the most common reason for suicides were quarrels (35.59%), followed by chronic illness (22.06%), love affairs (8.47%) and the least common was demand of dowry (3.38%). According to the study, the most common cause of death was by hanging (43.31%), followed by poisoning (30.57%), burns (19.10%) and cut-throat (0.63%).

The study said this could be because people believe that hanging is painless and hanging material is easily available.

“In our study, most of the suicidal deaths were of married males, young and belonging to low socioeconomic status. Majority of suicidal deaths were Hindu and unemployed. Most common cause of death was hanging and most common reason behind suicidal death was mental stress,” the study published in the Scholars Journal of Applied Medical Sciences said.

