Around 30 trains cancelled in Mumbai: Harbour line services hit following rail fracture

AROUND 30 services were cancelled and many delayed on the Harbour line of the Central Railway on Tuesday afternoon after a rail fracture was reported near Dockyard Road station. Services between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) were suspended for almost an hour till fracture was repaired.

The fracture was reported at 12.25 pm on the south bound tracks between Ready Road and Dockyard Road stations. While the same was repaired at around 2.06 pm, services on the Harbour line remained late for the later hours of the day.

“Rail fracture was reported between Dockyard Road and Reay Road on down Harbour line from 12.25 pm to 2.05 pm Tuesday. Due to this, 30 services were cancelled and 40 services lost punctuality. Trains were not running between CST and Vadala during this period,” a CR official said.

Commuters were seen walking on the tracks between Kurla and Masjid stations after services stopped. They also complained against crowd in later services.

“No announcement is made to assist commuters in these hours of trouble. Such problems raise questions on the work done during mega blocks by railways,” Avinash Suresh, commuter said.

Till Thursday evening, services in both up direction towards CST and down direction towards Panvel were delayed. Services on the Western Harbour line till Andheri also suffered due to the bunching of trains.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App